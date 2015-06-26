Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 26

ZURICH, June 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent lower at 8,993 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

ACTELION

The group said it had committed up to 30 million euros ($33.6 million) over three to four years to launch a start-up, together with the Max Planck Society, in the field of synthetic carbohydrate vaccines.

KUEHNE+NAGEL

The group said it had agreed to buy ReTrans Inc., a U.S.-based provider of multimodal transportation management solutions. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, ReTrans has more than 300 employees, operates in 68 locations and generates annual revenues of more than $500 million.

SANTHERA

The drugmaker said the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use had recommended approving its Raxone drug for treating Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON).

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL

The group announced that its board of directors will ask shareholders to approve the election to the board of directors of three new nominees:

Sue Gove, president of Excelsior Advisors and former president and CEO of Golfsmith International;

Lung Yeh, managing director of Enspire Capital;

Edouard Bugnion, professor at the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) and a founder of both VMware and Nuova Systems

Royal Bank of Canada is in advanced talks to sell its Swiss private bank to Banque Syz SA, the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Real estate group Plazza, being spun off from Conzetta AG, makes its market debut.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

THERAmetrics said its subsidiary THERAmetrics S.p.A. had agreed with Banca Popolare di Milano to restructure debt so that around 60 percent of the 2.275 million euros of debt as of end-2014 would be paid in quarterly instalments from June 30, 2015 to June 2021 and the rest on December 31, 2021.

Zuger Kantonalbank named Andreas Janett to its management board as of July 1, succeeding Othmar Stoeckli, who it said was leaving for personal reasons.

Partners Group said it will invest for clients in a Australian wind park worth 450 million Australian dollars.

New Value said its 2014/15 loss widened to 0.85 million Swiss francs from 0.58 million a year earlier.

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)