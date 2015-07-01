FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,788 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COSMO/CASSIOPEA FLOTATION

Cassiopea SpA said it will list its stock at 34 Swiss francs ($36.34) per share on Wednesday, in a bid by Cosmo Pharmauceuticals to raise 163 million francs in the flotation of the skin and hair treatment maker.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said its Alcon unit received European approval for a pre-loaded intraocular lens delivery system to treat patients undergoing cataract surgery.

* Sika said it is acquiring the remaining shares of Italian based Addiment Italia from its joint venture partner Buzzi Unicem, strengthening its production set up in Italy and market presence. Financial details were not disclosed.

* AFG Arbonia Forster said its Chief Executive William Christensen is stepping down immediately because he has differing views on its management than the board. Board delegate Alexander von Witzleben will temporarily take on the CEO role.

* The Swiss bourse SIX said it had reprimanded Ams AG for breaching the rules on disclosure of management transactions.

* SmarDTV, a Kudelski Group company, said Continental Satellite Limited (CONSAT) in Nigeria will enhance its direct-to-home service with its conditional access modules.

ECONOMY

June PMI data due at 0730 GMT

$1 = 0.9356 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
