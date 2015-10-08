Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 8

ZURICH, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8647 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

Scientists still don’t know if two commonly used flu drugs -- Roche’s Tamiflu and GlaxoSmithKline’s Relenza -- really work in seasonal or pandemic flu outbreaks and say robust clinical trials are urgently needed to find out.

U.S. oncologists, aware that patients are paying more of the costs of expensive cancer drugs, are increasingly declining to prescribe medicines that have scant or no effect, even as a last resort.

NOVARTIS

Long-term efficacy of the Gilenya drug was reinforced by new ‘no evidence of disease activity’ (NEDA-4) analysis in multiple sclerosis patients over seven years, the company said.

ABB

Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer told German newspaper FAZ that a sale of its power grids business was not definite. ABB has said it was conducting a strategic review of the business.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* BB Biotech said it swung to a preliminary third-quarter loss of 575 million Swiss francs ($592 million), bringing nine-month net profit to 141 million.

* Final results of a tender confirmed that Renova will hold a 62.86 percent stake in Sulzer following completion of the transaction. Antitrust applications will be submitted in South Africa, the United States, Russia and Germany. Settlement of the tender offer is expected in mid-December 2015.

* Shareholders of EFG International AG approved the proposal of the board of directors and elected Susanne Brandenberger as a new member of the board of directors.

* Lifewatch said Antoine Huber had informed it he will not seek re-election to the board of directors at the annual meeting in 2016.

* Therametrics said it had approved a comprehensive restructuring plan designed to rapidly reduce the cash needs of the group. “In the event the company fails to secure the financial resources necessary to carry out this plan within the above mentioned (Oct 16) deadline, the board of directors will consider its remaining options, which include the winding down of operations and, as a last resort, bankruptcy,” it said.

ECONOMY

The unadjusted jobless rate in September held steady at 3.2 percent. ($1 = 0.9717 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)