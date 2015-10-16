Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 16

ZURICH, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening litle changed at 8658 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.
Nine-month sales at the world’s biggest food company lagged market expectations and it cut its forecast for organic growth this year to around 4.5 percent from 5 percent.
Shares indicated down 2.4 percent.
For more click
The power grids maker is expected by analysts to report a 28.2 percent fall in net profit on Wednesday when it releases third-quarter results, based on a Reuters poll.
For more click
The company appointed Chris Thoen as head of global science and technology and Willem Matsaerts as head of procurement.
It announced the appointment of Franz-Josef Schuermann as regional head of Germany, Austria, Switzerland and member of the executive committee from Jan. 1, 2016
Kicking off its $2 billion share buyback, Syngenta announced the opening of a new second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange with the ticker name SYNNEE, replacing the current trading line with the ticker name SYNNE.
* Crealogix Holding AG said on Thursday evening it is track and confident of achieving net sales of at least 54 million Swiss francs ($56.91 million) in 2015/2016 financial year, up more 10 percent from the previous year.
* Therametrics Holding announced execution of a binding term sheet with certain investors for the issuance of convertible loan notes totaling 3.3 million francs
* Schaffner Holding reported fiscal year 2014/15 sales of 202 million francs (2013/14: 215 mln) and a preliminary EBIT margin 4.4 percent (previous guidance: 5.0 percent)
Reporting by Zurich newsroom