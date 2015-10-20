Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 20

ZURICH, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,724 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

ACTELION

The biotech company raised its full-year earnings forecast as sales of its new drug to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension beat analysts’ expectations, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Nine-month net income was 452 million Swiss francs ($472.80 million), down from 566 million francs for the same period last year.

UBS

UBS isn’t worried about Switzerland’s upcoming increase of capital reserve requirements, chairman Axel Weber said. “I‘m confident that UBS, with its good foundation, will fulfil future standards, as long as these are reasonable and proportionate,” he told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Reiter Hold AG will cut more than 200 full-time and temporary positions out of a total of 855 jobs at its Winterthur site.

* GAM Holding AG saw a 1.5 percent drop in assets under management in its Investment Management arm due to negative market performance to 72.4 billion Swiss francs from 73.5 billion at the end of June. In its Private Labelling arm, it managed 7.1 percent fewer assets since June after losing a mandate.

* Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG saw consolidated profit of 69.3 million Swiss francs in the first nine months, inching up from 69.2 million a year ago. Adjusted for currency factors, consolidated profit was up 9.5 percent at 75.8 million francs.

* Peach Property Group AG is examining options to refinance existing corporate bond as well as to generate additional funds for a further expansion of its investment portfolio.

* Flooring maker Forbo Holding AG has concluded its fixed-share buy-back made on October 6.

* Gategroup Holding AG has refinanced its 6.75 percent coupon credit facility, cutting costs by more than 10 million Swiss francs ($10.46 million).

* Temenos is slated to report third-quarter earnings.

ECONOMY

* Swiss trade data published 0600 GMT