Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 22

ZURICH, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,611 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

ROCHE

The world’s biggest cancer drug company raised its full-year sales outlook after reporting revenue in the first nine months of the year increased more than analysts had forecast. Its shares were indicated to open 1.7 percent higher.

LOGITECH

The computer accessory maker said its second-quarter retail sales rose 12 percent in constant currency to $496 million, its best retail sales growth in almost five years, and confirmed its financial outlook for 2016. Its shares were indicated to open 3.6 percent higher.

CREDIT SUISSE

* The Swiss bank expects 2016 to be a difficult year because of its planned restructuring, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said on Wednesday.

* Ted Seides, a hedge fund executive who was due to join Credit Suisse on Oct 1, sent an email to contacts on Wednesday saying he decided not to work at the Swiss bank after all.

UBS

Switzerland’s biggest bank will meet new Swiss capital rules by the time they come into force, it said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Actelion said it would present further data on selexipag (Uptravi) at CHEST 2015 Congress.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals and a U.S. advocacy organization announced the results of a benefit/risk survey in patients and parents of individuals with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

* Julius Baer Group said it intended to issue perpetual tier 1 subordinated bonds in a benchmark-sized volume, to be listed on the Singapore Exchange.

* Crealogix said it acquired a stake in Elaxy from Fiducia & GAD. The company also said it issued a convertible bond with advance subscription rights to existing shareholders with a four year term and a minimum issue amount of 20 million Swiss francs.

* Gottex Fund Management Holdings saw a reduction in assets under management in the third quarter due to global market dislocation and the group’s loss of an advisory mandate. The group expects to return to operational profitability in the first half of 2016.

* Spice Private Equity AG saw net profit reductions of 62 percent year-on-year in the third quarter but said net asset value grew by 3.6 percent compared to the previous quarter.

* Warteck Invest said it defined the conditions of its planned capital increase.