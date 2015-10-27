CORRECTED-Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 27

(Removes reference to Ascom after company withdraws statement)

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 8871 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker’s third-quarter core net income missed analyst forecasts as the cancer portfolio acquired from GlaxoSmithKline and the Swiss company’s newer products failed to offset continuing weakness at its eye-care business Alcon.

For more click on

GEBERIT

The sanitary equipment maker said third-quarter net profit fell to 119.9 million Swiss francs ($122.3 million) from 141.0 million the year before, missing analyst forecasts as the company battled a strong Swiss franc.

For more click on

SYNGENTA

Syngenta has responded to a series of complaints from a group of shareholders who have been pushing for change at the Swiss agricultural chemicals company.

For more click on

NESTLE

Its India unit said it had resumed manufacturing of Maggi noodles at three plants

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* OC Oerlikon cut its sales guidance

* Feintool reported nine-month sales from continuing operations fell to 374.2 million Swiss francs from 369.5 million a year ago

* Also Holding reiterated its outlook while reporting nine-month results

* Huber + Suhner confirmed its 2015 EBIT margin target range of 6 to 7.5 percent

* ams posted a net result for the third quarter 34 million euros compared to 31.9 million in the same period last year. For the fourth quarter 2015, it sees softer demand patterns in consumer and non-consumer markets as well as customer-specific effects influencing its business.

* Bucher Industries reported nine-month order intake of 1.8 billion francs vs 2.0 billion a year earlier, while net sales fell to 1.9 billion from 2.1 billion

ECONOMY

UBS Consumption Indicator holds largely steaedy at 1.65 point in September (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)