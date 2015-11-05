Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 5

ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 8,952 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said ahead of an investor event on Thursday that it is planning launches or pivotal data for up to eight new medicines in the next three years as it seeks to fend off competition from copycat versions of its older drugs.

Additionally, the company said its researchers have developed a new weapon to fight hard-to-treat bacteria by arming an antibody with an antibiotic to reach and kill bugs hidden inside cells.

ZURICH INSURANCE

The Swiss insurer reported net profit for the third quarter of 207 million Swiss francs ($208.48 million). Analysts had expected profit to fall nearly 80 percent to $196 million as losses from an explosion in China hurt results. The company plans a headcount reduction of 200 employees.

ADECCO

The Swiss staffing company reported a surprise half-billion euro loss on goodwill impairment and regulatory changes in Germany. Analysts had been expecting net income of 223 million euros in a Reuters poll.

SWISSCOM

The Swiss telecommunications company maintained its outlook for the full year despite third-quarter profit that missed market expectations amid price reductions for roaming fees, fallout from the strong Swiss franc and more intense competition.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuoni reported its net result for the first nine months of 2015 fell to 12 million Swiss francs, from 56.6 million francs.

* Transocean reported results, saying that its fleet utilization has fallen to 70 percent from 75 percent in the previous quarter.

* Panalpina said it is acquiring Airflo, a specialized freight forwarder for flowers and vegetables, from Dutch Flower Group.

ECONOMY

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said consumer confidence was -18 in the fourth quarter, from -19 in the previous quarter.

The Swiss Federal Statistics Office releases its report on consumer prices for October at 0815 GMT