Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 16

ZURICH, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.89 percent at 8671.65 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SGS

The testing and inspection company is buying a materials testing company in South Africa.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank said it is acquiring a majority stake in Italy’s Kairos and that the two will pursue an Italian listing.

SONOVA

The Swiss hearing aid company was seen opening down 4.7 percent, according to premarket indicators, after it reduced its sales and EBITA outlook for 2015 as a result of currency effects and lower-than-expected performance of cochlear implants. It now expects sales to grow 6 percent to 8 percent and EBITA 3 percent to 7 percent, or 7 percent to 11 percent on a recurring basis, all measured in local currencies. Previously, it had expected sales to rise 7 percent-9 percent and EBITA to rise 9 percent-13 percent.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Accu Holding AG says Atlas Capital Markets plans to invest up to 13.5 million Swiss francs ($13 million) in Accu Holding via Atlas Alpha Yield fund.

* Germany’s Aurelius is acquiring the trade operations of Valora Group.

* Orascom says that nine-month revenues are expected to grow between 30 and 35 percent, compared to the same period in 2014.

* Valartis said it is experiencing a “liquidity squeeze” and is seeking a definitive moratorium. The bank, which reorganized in 2014, said group-internal lenders have terminated all loans.

* Sika said Walter Gruebler had withdrawn his challenge action against the resolution of April’s annual general shareholders’ meeting to hold an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting. As a result the Cantonal Court of Zug terminated the proceedings in its decision of Nov. 12, Sika said.

* Meyer Burger reported that it expects a EBITDA loss of up to 65 million Swiss francs ($64.57 million) for 2015. It cut its net sales target for the year to 290 million to 340 million francs, from 400 million francs.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank would prefer to have positive interest rates but believes holding rates in negative territory is currently in the country’s best interests, the central bank’s newest board member, Andrea Maechler, has told a Swiss newspaper.

SNB sight deposits due at 0800 GMT ($1 = 1.0067 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)