Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 17

ZURICH, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.96 percent at 8810.67 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

A Roche drug that can prolong the lives of some women with advanced breast cancer has been plunged back into the centre of a drug pricing row after Britain’s health cost agency declared that it is still too expensive.

SULZER AG

The Swiss pump maker has hired former Alstom Grid Chief Executive Greg Poux-Guillaume to lead the company from December 1.

UBS

UBS Corporate Client Solutions Americas said it hired four bankers from Jefferies Group LLC to its technology team. Paul Crisci, who most recently was global co-head of technology investment banking at Jefferies, will join as the global head of technology, the Swiss bank said.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse’s U.S. private banking chief Philip Vasan is departing and Vikram Malhotra is joining the bank as its executive vice chairman for Asia Pacific, according to two separate reports by the Wall Street Journal.

NESTLE

India’s food authority has appealed to the country’s top court against a regional court order overturning a nationwide ban on Maggi instant noodles sold by Nestle’s local unit, which landed back on Indian shelves this month. Nestle India said it had not been served noticed about the authority’s filing.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Insurer Baloise saw “robust” growth in its life business in the first nine months, leading the group to confirm its 2015 targets despite currency effects and a retreat from several markets leading revenues to fall year-on-year to 7.05 billion Swiss francs ($6.97 billion).

* Straumann Holding AG said its Brasilian subsidiary Neodent will distribute Amann Girrbach’s products and services in Brasil as of January 1, 2016, extending the Swiss company’s partnership with the maker of CAD/CAM milling equipment for dental labs.

* Adecco said that BlackRock Inc.’s holding in the staffing agency’s shares fell below 5 percent on November 9 after three days earlier rising above 5 percent.

* Aevis Victoria SA said its subsidiary Swiss Healthcare Properties acquired a nearly 6,000-square-metre rental property in the Swiss town of Sion.

