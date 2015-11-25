Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 25

ZURICH, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.45 percent higher at 8847.76 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The merged Swiss-French construction materials behemoth said third-quarter operating profit and sales fell more than analysts had expected as the company restructures following its merger this year and as markets in China and Brazil slow. It released new targets for 2018 and proposed a 1.50 Swiss franc dividend for this year.

SWISS LIFE

The Swiss insurer on Wednesday said it planned to propose a dividend of at least 8 Swiss francs for 2015 and outlined its targets through to 2018, including cost savings and a payout ratio of up to 50 percent of net profit.

SWATCH GROUP

The Swiss watchmaker’s CEO says he has signed an agreement with credit card company Visa over the company’s new watch that wearers will be able to use to make payments.

SYNGENTA

The Swiss chemical maker’s chairman said it is looking at takeovers, joint ventures or asset sales.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Inficon says Lombard Odier Asset Management owns nearly 3 percent of its shares.

* Sunrise said it is concentrating all technical aspects of its business in one infrastructure unit led by COO Elmar Grasser. CIO Detlef Steinmetz will leave the company.

* Charles Voegele expects a decline in sales for 2015 as a whole (like-for-like) compared to previous year and negative EBITDA result in single-digit millions.

* OC Oerlikon said it is acquiring Laser Cladding Services LLC in the United States.

ECONOMY

The UBS consumption indicator rose in October to 1.6 from 1.56 in September. “Slightly better retail trade prospects along with somewhat brighter consumer sentiment contributed to the mild increase,” UBS said.