Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 27

ZURICH, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,945 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

CEMENT MAKERS

Italy’s antitrust authority has opened an investigtation into four cement makers, including Holcim Italia, for alleged price fixing and, with the tax police, has searched the offices of the companies, it said in a statement on Thursday.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alpiq said it sold its 28 percent shareholding in Forces Motrices de Fully SA to SEIC SA, an electricity distribution and multimedia company in the Swiss canton of Valais.

* BVZ Holding said its total revenue rose to 83.5 million Swiss francs during the first ten months of the year.

* Clariant said it completed the acquisition of a 30 percent stake in Beraca Ingredientes Naturais S.A’s health and personal care division. The deal was initially announced in January.

* Dottikon ES Holding said it generated a net profit of 1 million Swiss francs in the first half.

* New Value AG said it generated a profit of 0.24 million Swiss francs in the first half of its fiscal year.

* Romande Energie said the municipalities of Liddes and Bourg-St-Pierre will ask voters to approve an agreement to obtain a 64 percent stake in Forces Motrices du Grand-Saint-Bernard (FGB SA) from Romande Energie. The agreement also stipulates prolongation of FGB’s hydropower concession.

* Zueblin Immobilien said 1,323,868,992 new registered shares corresponding to 92.36 percent of the offered 1,433,387,664 new registered shares had been subscribed by exercising pre-emptive rights.

ECONOMY