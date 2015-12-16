Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 16

ZURICH, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 8598 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that could affect Swiss stocks:

BSI

Customer outflows from Swiss private bank BSI are “absolutely manageable” despite the turbulence shaking Brazilian parent Grupo BTG Pactual, BSI Chief Executive Stefano Coduri told newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

The Swiss bank was operating normally and its liquidity and equity positions were “outstanding”. He declined to be drawn on sale prospects for the bank but added the situation at BTG Pactual had to stabilise or else an “alternative solution” had to be found for BSI.

NESTLE

Senior executives are expected to testify in a suit brought by its former head of food safety alleging psychological harassment after she blew the whistle on food safety issues. Nestle denies the allegations.

For more click on

SWISS RE

Moody’s affirmed the Aa3 IFSR and senior debt rating of Swiss Re and placed Swiss Re Corporate Solutions on review for upgrade

CREDIT SUISSE

Mergers and acquisitions activity in Brazil will remain stable next year even as the steepest recession in a quarter century weighs down confidence in Latin America’s largest economy, Credit Suisse bankers told reporters.

Credit Suisse is in talks for part of Grupo BTG Pactual’s loan portfolio, Bloomberg reported.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuoni said 2015 net profit would get a boost of around 40 million Swiss francs from the sale of its headquarters building for 75 million.

* Three Swiss banks, including a unit of France’s Credit Agricole SA, will pay a total of more than $130 million to the U.S. Justice Department to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes, the department said on Tuesday. The Zurich-based unit of Credit Agricole will pay $99.2 million, the largest share of the total penalty. The $130 million sum also includes a $24.2 million from Dreyfus Sons & Co Ltd, and $7.7 million from Baumann & Cie, Banquiers, both in Basel.

* The Swiss cartel authority said it had approved the marketing venture by Swisscom, SRG and Ringier.

* Crealogix said the Raiffeisen group, Switzerland’s third-biggest lender, had rolled out the latest release of Crealogix’s Digital Banking Hubs product.

* Battery maker Leclanche has raised 6.9 million francs through existing and new investors to support growth investments, particularly a large grid ancillary services project. Recognising that 50 percent of its share capital and legal reserves are no longer covered by net equity, the company said another private placement might follow in January or February.

* Lastminute.com has appointed Fabio Cannavale as its new chief executive, who will be steering the company and its newly restructured travel and media business units as of Feb. 12.

* Swiss Prime Site has acquired Boas Senior Care, which last year generated 70 million francs in revenue and manages 15 operating facilities, Swiss Prime said.

* Wealth manager Bank Vontobel proposed two members of its owner families and Swiss Re finance chief David Cole for seats on its board of directors at the AGM in April.

ECONOMY

ZEW investor sentiment index for December due at 1000 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)