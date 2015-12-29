FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 29
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Biotechnology
December 29, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,764 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Morphosys is in talks with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to find a new partner for its MOR202 compound, but first needs to evaluate further tests in 2016, Chief Executive Simon Moroney tells German daily Boersen-Zeitung. He said drug bimagrumab, developed to treat chronic loss of muscle, could receive fast-track approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2016, which could mean royalty payments from partner Novartis from late next year.

* lastminute.com N.V. said its board had approved the agenda for its extraordinary general meeting on Feb. 12. Items on the agenda include electing Marco Corradino as executive director until the company’s annual general meeting in 2017 and re-designating Fabio Cannavale from non-executive director and chairman of the board to executive director and chief executive.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica said Heidi Mc Daid, head of global human resources and a member of the management committee, will retire effective Dec. 31, 2016.

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.