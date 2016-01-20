Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 20

ZURICH, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.9 percent lower at 8,071 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH

Zurich Insurance on Wednesday flagged an estimated $100 million fourth-quarter business operating loss for its flagship general insurance (GI) business, largely due to claims from storms and floods in Britain and Ireland.

For more click on

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The chocolate and cocoa products maker overshot expectations for first-quarter sales on Wednesday on broad-based volume growth, with the Swiss chocolate maker’s revenue increase handily beating forecasts in a Reuters poll.

Sales revenues were at 1.81 billion Swiss francs ($1.81 billion), Barry Callebaut said in a statement, up 3.8 percent from the prior-year period, and ahead of analyst expectations for a 1.1 percent rise in a Reuters poll.

For more click on

SGS SA

Testing and inspections company SGS on Wednesday posted a 12.7 percent drop in net profit for 2015, roughly in line with analysts’ forecast.

The Swiss firm said net profit for the year was 549 million Swiss francs ($549.38 million).

For more click on

RICHEMONT

High-end watchmakers have signalled a shift in strategy with an expanded range of more affordable products to counter the most severe downturn the industry has faced since the 2008-09 financial crisis, executives at a watch fair in Geneva said.

Cartier, Richemont’s leading brand and main source of profit, is presenting a higher than usual number of models at more accessible prices at this week’s Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH), the industry’s first event of the year. Among them is Cartier’s new Drive model, a steel-cased men’s watch priced at a little more than 5,000 euros ($5,477.00).

For more click on

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Novartis’ Ofatumumab for extended treatment of patients in complete/partial response after at least 2 lines of therapy for CLL, the FDA said in a statement.

For more click on

EFG International

Zurich-based private bank EFG International has submitted the highest bid for BTG Pactual’s Swiss unit BSI, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Looser Holding AG posted net revenues of 436.2 million francs in 2015, down from 487.4 million francs the previous year.

* BKW AG announced its subsidiary Arnold AG acquisition of sewage pipe technology company Arpe Holding AG. BKW has also acquired IWAG Ingenieure AG, the company said.

ECONOMY

* ZEW investor sentiment for January due at 1000 GMT ($1 = 0.9129 euros) ($1 = 0.9993 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)