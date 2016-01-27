Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 27

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ZURICH INSURANCE

The insurer poached Generali boss Mario Greco as its new chief executive as of May 1, an appointment it hopes will revive its fortunes and which has left its Italian rival in the lurch.

NOVARTIS

Novartis’s fourth-quarter core net income missed analyst expectations amid a slump at its Alcon eye care unit, prompting the Swiss drugmaker to replace the division’s head amid a restructuring that will cost $1.4 billion over five years.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lonza said 2015 sales rose 4.5 percent to 3.8 billion Swiss francs. In 2016, it expects to grow sales in line with 2018 guidance and targets core EBIT growth of above 5 percent. It also reconfirmed its 2018 guidance.

* Compagnie Financière Tradition said its wholesale electronic trading platform ParFX was launching trading in Hungarian forint.

* Gottex Fund Management said total fee-earning assets for the group were $7.36 billion in 2015 and it expected annual results to show a significant loss.

* Santhera said 2015 net revenues from product sales of 4.3 million Swiss francs, a 65 percent increase compared to the previous year.

* Schlatter Group said it recorded in 2015 an order intake of 72.9 million Swiss francs and realized net sales of 83.2 million francs. It confirmed it would conclude 2015 within the expectations communicated at the beginning of last year and report an operating loss in the mid single-digit million range.

* USI Group said Chief Executive Ravi Singh had informed the company that due to new professional commitments he wished to resign his positions effective immediately.

ECONOMY

UBS consumption indicator for December due at 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)