Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 28

ZURICH, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8266 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

ROCHE

The drugmaker missed analyst expectations by posting 2015 core net income of 11.84 billion Swiss francs. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected full-year net income of 12.2 billion francs, down about 1 percent from 2014 when the company booked gains from a disposal. It proposed raising its dividend to 8.10 francs from 8.00.

Its shares were indicated down 1.2 percent.

ST GALLER KANTONALBANK

The cantonal bank said it and its former units Hyposwiss Zurich and Hyposwiss Geneva had completed participation in the U.S. Department of Justice’s programme for Swiss banks accused of helping U.S. citizens dodge taxes. After paying the penalties -- including a $49.7 million one by HSZH Verwaltungs AG -- group net profit for 2015 was expected to be about 133 million Swiss francs and it will propose a steady dividend payment of 15 francs per share.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Chairman Tom de Swaan is seeking a technology and/or fintech expert to join the company’s supervisory board, the Handelszeitung newspaper reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant said Britta Fuenfstueck, former CEO of the clinical products division at Siemens Healthcare, will join its executive committee on April 1.

* Ascom reported 2015 net profit of around 24 million Swiss francs on slightly increased revenues and proposed an unchanged dividend

* Berner Kantonalbank said 2015 profit rose 0.7 percent to 131.3 million Swiss francs and proposed increasing the dividend by 0.20 francs to 6.00 Swiss francs per share

* UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) said it plans a capital increase with subscription rights amounting to roughly 370 million Swiss francs for UBS (CH) Property Fund - Swiss Mixed Sima (sec. no.:1442087) in late April or early May.

* Capital Group Companies has reduced its shareholding in Emmi AG to 4.9254 percent from 5.0766 percent

* Meyer Burger said it got two important contracts worth more than 22 million francs and released unaudited key financial data for fiscal year 2015

* Huegli Holding AG <HUE.S< said full-year sales rose 0.4 percent to 378.3 million Swiss francs and forecast 2015 EBIT slightly below the previous year’s level

