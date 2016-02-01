Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 1

ZURICH, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

JULIUS BAER

Net profit at the third-biggest Swiss bank under IFRS accounting standards fell by two thirds in 2015, largely due to provisions for penalties in a U.S. probe into tax evasion by American clients, it said on Monday. Assets under management rose by 12 billion Swiss francs ($11.75 billion) to 300 billion francs.

For more, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

Barclays and Credit Suisse have settled federal and state charges that they misled investors in their dark pools, with Barclays admitting it broke the law and agreeing to pay $70 million, federal and New York state officials said. The amount to be paid, in fines and disgorgement, is a combined total of $154.3 million.

The fourth-quarter goodwill impairment at the Swiss lender’s investment bank will be roughly 4 billion Swiss francs, according to SonntagsZeitung, which also said the company would have additional legal provisions of more than half a billion francs.

For more, click on

BANKS

Switzerland’s chief prosecutor said on Friday a criminal investigation into state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) had revealed that about $4 billion appeared to have been misappropriated from Malaysian state companies.

SIKA

France’s Saint Gobain is still confident it will be able to take over Swiss rival Sika despite fierce opposition from management and many shareholders, its outgoing financial head told Reuters on Friday.

For more, click on

SWATCH GROUP

The watchmaker’s chief executive, Nick Hayek, expects its battery-making unit Belenos to have a turnover of $10-15 billion by 2020 and thinks an initial public offering is possible within the next year, he was quoted by Neue Zuercher Zeitung as saying.

here

For more, click on

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The cement giant's chairman, Wolfgang Reitzle, is aiming to leave his post and replace the head of Linde's supervisory board, Manfred Schneider, SonntagsZeitung reported. here

For more, click on

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker has no plans for a further share buyback, SonntagsZeitung quoted a spokesman as saying.

here

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gurit said full-year sales grew 7 percent to 359.4 million Swiss francs.

* LifeWatch said 2015 revenue grew by 8.2 percent, slightly below guidance, as a result of lower than expected device sales from the Far East and delays of FDA regulatory clearances for its patch products.

* Schaffner said that the bankruptcy estate of Sputnik Engineering had filed a lawsuit against it in connection with alleged product deficiencies for 2.9 million francs and that it contests the claim.

* Peach Property Group said FY rental income rose by around 12 percent to 8.6 million Swiss francs ($8.4 million), up from 7.7 million francs in previous year.

* Jungfraubahn Holding AG says it submitted a conversion and purchase offer for holders of Harderbahn AG and BLM AG bearer shares.

ECONOMY

* Swiss PMI due at 0830 GMT ($1 = 1.0213 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)