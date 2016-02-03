FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 3
February 3, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

SYNGENTA

The Swiss chemical maker is the target of a planned 43 billion Swiss franc ($42.24 billion) takeover by ChemChina. It is seen reporting on Wednesday that profit fell 5 percent, according to a poll.

For more click

ABB

The maker of factory robots, cable ties and transformers is expected to report that net income fell 72 percent to $192 million, according to analyst estimates, as its markets in China tumble, demand from oil and gas customers slows and as it books restructuring charges.

For more click

JULIUS BAER

Two former Julius Baer private bankers pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to U.S. charges they conspired to help U.S. taxpayers hide more than $600 million in offshore accounts and evade paying taxes.

ROCHE

The drugmaker has in recent weeks approached Pacific Biosciences of California Inc to discuss acquiring the U.S. company, spurred by interest in its advanced gene-sequencing technology, people familiar with the matter said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Autoneum said on Tuesday that its American division UGN is selling a shocks plant in Chicago Heights, Illinois.

ECONOMY (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
