Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 5
#Switzerland Market Report
February 5, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

JULIUS BAER

The No. 3 Swiss bank admitted helping U.S. clients evade their tax obligations, agreed to cooperate with authorities and close out any remaining undeclared taxpayer accounts. It has entered a deferred prosecution agreement in the U.S. tax case, agreeing to pay about $547 million.

For more click

SYNGENTA <SYNN.VX.

Moody’s Investors Service has placed Syngenta‘S ratings, including its A2 long term issuer rating and Prime-1 short-term rating, under review for downgrade following the announcement that China National Chemical Corporation has offered to acquire the company for cash of over $43 billion.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EMS Chemie said net income in 2015 rose 9.5% above the previous year at 383 million Swiss francs ($385.04 million). Earnings per share increased to 16.09 francs.

ECONOMY

The SNB releases foreign exchange reserves at 0800 GMT. ($1 = 0.9947 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
