Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 8

ZURICH, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

TRANSOCEAN

The oil exploration company hit by declining investment from customers amid plunging oil prices said Murphy Exploration & Production Co., a subsidiary of Murphy Oil, decided to terminate a contract for its ultra-deepwater drillship Discoverer Deep Seas.

CREDIT SUISSE

CEO Tidjane Thiam in Le Temps ruled out prospects of another cash call after the Swiss bank raised a fresh 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.06 billion) last year.

Thiam told weekly Sonntagszeitung that he is waiving part of his bonus in response to the lender’s first full-year loss since 2008. He also said he felt a statement he had made in October about 2018 profits had been misunderstood. “I never announced a 2018 goal of a 9-10 billion (Swiss francs) profit,” he said, adding that he gave this range for illustration purposes only.

LONZA

ChemChina, which plans to buy Syngenta, in winter 2011/12 also showed an interest in Lonza, Sonntagszeitung said. “Yes, Chairman Ren (Jianxin) did show an interest in becoming an anchor investor,” Rolf Soiron, who chairs Lonza’s board of directors, told the paper, adding that he had made it very clear that the board would never accept if ChemChina would exceed a third of voting rights. “I think he understood that we were serious about it.”

SYNGENTA

ChemChina and Syngenta agreed on a grace period of five years for the Swiss company during which major production sites and the company’s headquarters will be left in place, Schweiz am Sonntag said. “Nothing will change - neither will the headquarters be moved from Switzerland nor will there be job cuts,” the paper quoted a Syngenta spokeswoman.

ZURCHER KANTONALBANK

In 2013 and 2014, the bank boosted its risk provision tied to a tax probe by U.S. authorities, Sonntagszeitung said. A large part of provisions of about 276 million Swiss francs was reserved for an impending U.S. fine, according to the paper. ZKB is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice on suspicion of helping wealthy Americans evade taxes.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* DKSH HOLDING said FY 2015 profit after tax grew by 2.1 percent to 199.6 million Swiss francs ($200.87 million).

* MICRONAS says competent merger control authorities have given early clearance to its takeover by TDK Corporation.

* IMPLENIA

The Swiss construction company said Hans-Ulrich Meister has been proposed for election as new member and chairman of Implenia’s board. Meister was previously chief executive officer of Credit Suisse Switzerland and head of Private Banking.

ECONOMY

* President Johann Schneider-Ammann rules out new government support to companies despite a wave of job cuts, NZZ am Sonntag reported. His goal was to create a favourable environment: “Less bureaucracy, securing the bilateral path and a strong social partnership.”

* Data on sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank due at 0800 GMT