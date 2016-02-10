Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 10

ZURICH, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 7609 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam will be presenting at the annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum 2016 in Miami on at 1600 GMT. A slide presentation and a live webcast will be available on its website.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* LafargeHolcim said Martin Kriegner, now area manager for Central Europe, will be appointed head of India, effective March 1, 2016. He will report to CEO Eric Olsen and succeed Bernard Terver, who has decided to retire.

* Georg Fischer said its machining solutions business won two big orders from Asia

* Belimo said it expects operating income (EBIT) of around 74 million francs (first half 2015 CHF 35.8 million; previous year CHF 81.3 million) and net income of approximately 56 million (first half 2015 CHF 23.0 million; previous year CHF 67.2 million)

* Bell will buy Eisberg convenience salad specialist, terms not disclosed

* Leonteq <LEON.S< said it expanded strategic cooperation with Raiffeisen Schweiz

ECONOMY

The Swiss Federal Treasury announces results of its sale of a 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2026 and a 1.5 percent bond maturing in 2042 around 1000 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)