Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 16

ZURICH, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 7,856.6 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

The food giant is seen posting a 2.4 percent sales decline for 2015 and a 4.2 percent decline in its reported organic growth on Thursday, analysts’ input to a Reuters poll showed.

BSI

BSI, the Swiss private bank owned by Brazil’s embattled Grupo BTG Pactual SA, has hired a former Swiss prosecutor as its general counsel, a spokeswoman for the Lugano-based lender said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Confirming Swiss media reports, it said Emanuele Stauffer would fill a position that had been held on an interim basis by Deputy Chief Executive Rajiv Pradhan after the departure of the former legal counsel, Beat Ammann.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gategroup Holding’s dispute is continuing with hedge funds RBR Capital Advisors and Camox Master Fund, which together hold an 11.3 percent stake in the flight amenities provider. The two investors have informed Gategroup’s board that they will be seeking to elect two new board members at the upcoming annual general meeting, including a new chairman, replacing two members currently sitting in those seats.

“The Board of Directors firmly rejects this attempt by the two hedge funds to put pressure on gategroup,” the company said on Tuesday, adding that the proposed changes would give the two hedge funds an undue weight on its board.

* Myriad Group AG has created a new division, to supersede its former ‘sub data’ division, providing services to facilitate mobile network operators and enterprises’ connection to ‘no data access’ consumers, particularly in emerging markets, the company said.

* LEM Holding SA said sales were up 1.3 percent for the nine months through December 2015, while net profit fell 5 percent. Sales were driven by continued growth in China and recovery in North America, the provider of electrical measurement tolls said.

* Bank Linth’s full-year net profit rose 2.6 percent to 20.5 million Swiss francs ($20.75 million). The regional lender, in which Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG is a majority stakeholder, will propose an unchanged dividend of 8.0 francs per share.

