Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 18

ZURICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent lower at 7900 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

NESTLE

The world’s biggest food group expects “softer pricing” in 2016. Nestle reported net profit of 9.1 billion Swiss francs ($9.18 billion), compared to the estimate of 9.978 billion francs of analysts polled by Reuters. Nestle proposed a dividend of 2.25 francs per share, matching the poll.

KUDELSKI

The Swiss company that makes security devices for TV systems said its 2015 net income was 49.3 million francs, up from 33.4 million francs last year.

SGS

Iraq is searching for “highly dangerous” radioactive material whose theft last year has raised fears among Iraqi officials that it could be used as a weapon if acquired by Islamic State. The material, which uses gamma rays to test flaws in materials used for oil and gas pipelines in a process called industrial gamma radiography, is owned by Istanbul-based SGS Turkey, according to the document and officials. An SGS spokesman in Geneva had no immediate comment.

UBS

Activist investor Knight Vinke could be tempted to reinvest in UBS, the fund’s chief executive told Reuters, only weeks after it sold its stake in Switzerland’s biggest bank.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The world’s biggest construction materials company said on Wednesday a South African union representing about 800 striking workers has accepted an 8 percent pay increase, raising the prospects of ending a week-long walkout.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss asset manager Unigestion said it is taking over an investment team at London hedge fund group Cube Capital and its long-short equity fund.

* Sonova Holding said board member John Zei will retire and that Lynn Dorsey Bleil has been nominated to become a new board member at next annual general meeting in June.

* Thurgauer Kantonalbank said it posted 2015 net profit of 122.4 million Swiss francs ($123.51 million), up 9.1 percent over the previous year. 

* Banque Cantonale Vaudoise proposed raising its dividend and paying out a special distribution after 2015 net profit rose 14 percent, helped by one-off items

* Accu Holding AG said it is planning an ordinary capital increase and simultaneously increase of authorized and conditional capital to 50 percent of registered share capital.

* Phoenix Mecano said it anticipates an operating result for 2016 in region of 34-40 million euros. Earnings before interest and taxes was cut in half in the full year 2015, to 15 million francs. 

ECONOMY

Switzerland’s trade surplus rose to 3.51 billion francs in January ($1 = 0.9909 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)