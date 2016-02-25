FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 25
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 25, 2016 / 4:51 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 7703 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SULZER

The pump maker controlled by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg proposed a special dividend of 14.60 Swiss francs on top of an ordinary payout of 3.50 francs for 2015 as it returns excess cash to shareholders.

Its shares were indicated 2 percent higher

For more news see

TRANSOCEAN

The offshore rig contractor posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, when it booked $1.21 billion in impairment charges.

Its shares were indicated 10 percent higher

For more news see

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dental implant maker Straumann forecast 2016 organic growth in mid-single-digit range after posting strongest quarterly organic growth since 2008 in the fourth quarter.

It also announced it was taking a 30 percent stake in France’s Anthogyr that lets it address a broader section of the fast-growing tooth replacement market in China

* Clariant proposed Eveline Saupper, Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff and Peter Steiner to the board of directors which it intends to expand to 10 members from nine

* Huber + Suhner appointed Urs Ryffel as CEO from April

* Altin rejects call to pay out gross dividend of 20 francs, proposes Alpine Select representative for board seat

* PSP Swiss Property said it rejected claims by Steiner AG in a lawsuit with the Zurich commercial court over the Loewenbraeu development project.

* Bell AG proposed raising its dividend by 5 Swiss francs to 70 Swiss francs per share while reporting higher 2015 sales and profit

* APG SGA reports results

* Sandpiper Digital Payments AG acquires majority stake in IDpendant GmbH

ECONOMY

* Swiss industrial orders for the fourth quarter are due at 0815 GMT.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.