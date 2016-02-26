Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 26

ZURICH, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 7,828 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

The bank agreed to pay $33 million to resolve a U.S. regulator’s claims that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to credit unions that later failed, according to court papers filed on Thursday.

SYNGENTA

A US$20bn non-recourse loan that forms part of the financing backing China National Chemical Corp’s SFr43bn (US$43.45bn) acquisition of Swiss seeds and pesticides company Syngenta launched into syndication on Thursday, banking sources said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika said 2015 sales rose by 6.2 percent in local currencies to 5.489 billion Swiss francs ($5.56 billion) and that it is proposing an increase in its dividend to 78 francs per bearer share and 13 francs per registered share. Management said it still opposed the disputed takeover by French rival Saint Gobain. Saint Gobain said it would continue with determination to seek a takeover of Sika.

* Geberit said its board of directors would nominate Regi Aalstad for election to the Board of Directors at the 2016 general meeting.

* VZ Holding said it ended 2015 with a net profit of 84.3 million Swiss francs, up 19.7 percent on the year before, and net new money of 2.2 billion francs. It expects growth rates in 2016 to be lower.

* Myriad Group posted 2015 consolidated group revenue of $27.3 million, down from $40.2 million in 2014. It expects overall revenue to decline in 2016 versus 2015.

* Leonteq said Chairman Peter Forstmoser would not stand for re-election. The board proposed the re-election of Pierin Vincenz and his election as chairman of the board.

* Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank said full-year net profit rose by 12.6 percent to 130.4 million francs. In 2016, it expects a result that is slightly below the previous year.

* CPH Chemie und Papier Holding posted a 2015 net result of -33.1 million Swiss francs versus 10.5 million Swiss francs year ago. In 2016, it is aiming at an operational level to return to the profit zone.

ECONOMY

Swiss non-farm payrolls due at 0815 GMT ($1 = 0.9871 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)