Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 1

ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.49 percent down at 7805.30 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

SWISS LIFE

The Swiss insurer reported 2015 full-year net profit of 878 million Swiss francs ($880.38 million) and proposed a dividend of 8.50 Swiss francs per share for 2015, above analysts’ estimates for 8 francs in a Reuters poll. The average poll estimate for net profit was for 835 million francs. The company also reiterated its 2018 targets.

For more click

NESTLE

The food giant is pushing ahead with plans to invest 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($127.71 million) in the northern African country in the next few years, despite a foreign exchange shortage that has made it harder to finance imports and repatriate profit.

For more click

OC OERLIKON

The industrial company that makes surfacing solutions, textile equipment and drive systems reported a 418 million franc loss for the full year 2015 as it took goodwill impairment charges on its drives business. The company named Roland Fischer as its new CEO, replacing Brice Koch. Oerlikon said it expects 2016 and 2017 to remain “challenging.”

For more click

ASCOM

The Zug-based telecommunications company is getting a new board member from Swiss activist investor Veraison. Valentin Chapero Rueda, former chief executive of Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova and a Veraison founder, was proposed as an Ascom board member after Veraison took a stake of just over 3.3 percent.

The move comes after Veraison, increasingly active in public Swiss companies, told Komax Holding last week it wanted two of its loyalists on the board, a request Komax said it would “examine.”

For more click [ASCN.S>

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Jungfraubahn Holding said more than a million people rode its transport system to Europe’s highest railway station.

* Zueblin said it reaped net proceeds from a capital increase of 70 million francs.

* Banque Cantonale de Geneve forecast 2016 profitability would be similar to 2015, when it posted net profit of 78 million francs.

* AFG Arbonia Forster posted a full year loss of 177.1 million francs, from a profit of 15.1 million francs in 2014.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals said it posted a net loss of 22.8 million euros for the full year 2015.

* Georg Fischer said its operating margins increased to 8.1 percent from 7.2 percent, with total net profit amounting to 198 million francs.

* GAM Holding said underlying pre-tax profit fell 9 percent to 197.8 million.

* Geberit said it has concluded its share buyback program, started in April 2014.

* Implenia said it has completed the “Wehrhahn Line”, Düsseldorf’s new underground city rail link, and handed it over to the German city on schedule.

* Allreal said net profit including revaluation effect for 2015 was 121.9 million francs, 16.8 percent above the previous year.

* Starrag Group said Eberhard Schoppe is resigning the leader of the business unit Transportation and Industrial Components. The company is now deciding on his replacement.

* PSP Swiss Property said it is proposing a dividend of 3.30 francs per share.

ECONOMY

Switzerland releases retail sales at 0915 CET and the manufacturing PMI at 0930 CET. ($1 = 0.9973 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)