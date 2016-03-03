Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 3

ZURICH, March 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.23 percent at 8021.14 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications provided by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

Indian billionaire Ajay Piramal is said to be considering buying Lafarge’s India business, according to the Economic Times.

SWISS RE

The Swiss insurance company said it has repurchased shares for a total of nearly 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion) at an average purchase price of 94.03 francs per share.

BASLER KANTONALBANK

Basler Kantonalbank said profit rose 25.2 percent to 89 million Swiss francs ($89.26 million) in 2015. The bank said it was maintaining a provision of 100 million Swiss francs to cover fees and a possible fine in the U.S. tax case, adding it was hoping to resolve the matter this year. It also reported that it is proposing a dividend of 3.1 francs per share for 2015.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Mikron Holding said it has received a request from activist shareholder Veraison to add a proposal to the April 12 annual general meeting’s agenda seeking to to shift authority to delist shares to shareholders, instead of leaving the decision to directors. Verraison owns a 10 percent stake in Mikron.

* Implenia said it issued a bond worth 115 million Swiss francs ($115.30 million) with an annual coupon of 1.00 percent maturing in 2026.

* Swiss Life successfully placed two hybrid bonds totalling 600 million Swiss francs.

* Dental products maker Coltene said its 2015 net profit fell 14.7 percent to 13.3 million Swiss francs.

* Autoneum said it expects to increase net sales in local currencies this year by 4 percent to 5 percent, in line with its mid-term targets.

* Basilea said it is launching its antifungal Cresemba (isavuconazole) in Britain.

