Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 4

ZURICH, March 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.5 percent to 7,988 points on Friday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH INSURANCE

The Swiss insurer paid former Chief Executive Martin Senn 2.5 million Swiss francs ($2.52 million) in 2015, the Swiss insurer said in its annual report.

Zurich also announced the successful closing of the placement of 225 million Swiss francs ($227.1 million) in undated subordinated debt.

Macquarie Group on Friday said it had entered into an agreement to sell its life insurance business to Zurich Australia Ltd.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basilea Pharmaceutica AG said it was launching antifungal Cresemba (isavuconazole) in Germany.

* Berner Kantonalbank will propose a dividend of 6 francs per share for 2015, up from 5.80 francs in 2014, the bank said.

* Daetwyler Group posted a net result for 2015 of 82.2 million Swiss francs, down from 99.4 million francs in the previous. This was, it said, due to the currency losses and a higher tax rate.

* Dottikon said it expects a strong increase in net sales and net income as well as a significant increase in profitability for its business year that ends on March 31.

* Goldbach Group said board member Joachim Schoss would leave his position at the general meeting on April 7. The board will propose Arndt C. Groth as his successor, the company said. * Nebag said it would propose dividend of 0.60 francs per share.

* Peach Property Group said it was selling its Gretag property in Regensdorf near Zurich, expecting the sale to generate payback of around 70 million Swiss francs.

* Progressnow Invest said its board of directors had resolved to deposit the balance sheet with bankruptcy judge as a result of insolvency and threat of over indebtedness.

* SFS Group said it would propose a 2015 dividend of 1.50 francs per share. It said that, based on the same exchange rates as last year, it expects consolidated sales to increase by 2-4 percent in 2016 and its adjusted operating profit margin (EBITA margin) to improve from 12.5 percent to 13-14 percent.

* Sika AG said a shareholder group submitted an agenda item request for the annual general meeting asking that the term of office of three special experts be extended until 2020.

* Starrag said net profit for 2015 came in at 9.5 million Swiss francs, down from 14.4 million francs in 2014. It will propose a dividend of 1.20 francs per share at the annual general meeting on April 23, corresponding to a payout ratio of 43 percent.

* Swissquote said it had a net profit of 2.1 million Swiss francs in 2015 and that it was expecting to see growth of more than 10 percent this year.

* Zehnder said it generated net income of 0.3 million euros in 2015 as restructuring costs and currency effects adversely impacted profits.

ECONOMY

* Annual result of the Swiss National Bank for 2015 due at 1230 GMT ($1 = 0.9907 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9914 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)