Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 30
May 30, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

SWISSCOM

The Swiss telecommunication company’s chairman told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger in an interview published on Saturday that he blamed the company’s 8 percent share decline since April on uncertainty over an upcoming voter referendum that takes aim at profit and salaries at companies like his that provide basic public services.

For more click

RICHEMONT

China’s efforts to lift local consumption, spur domestic tourism and keep within its borders citizens that splurge in Milan or Seoul have spawned a duty-free paradise on the southern island of Hainan that it hopes will satisfy a lust for luxury. Swiss companies including Richemont sell their wares via airport shops.

For more click

SWISS LIFE

The Swiss life insurer spent an estimated 230 million Swiss francs on its eighth property in Zurich’s luxury shopping mile Bahnhofstrasse, the newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported, without giving a source.

For more click

GEORG FISCHER <FIN.S]

The machinery, pipes and car-parts maker is grooming several internal candidates to replace Chief Executive Yves Serra when he turns 65 in two years, the Swiss company’s chairman, Andreas Koopman, told the weekly SonntagsZeitung.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
