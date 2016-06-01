Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 1

ZURICH, June 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,210 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

AC IMMUNE, ROCHE

Swiss biotech firm AC Immune SA filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $50 million in an initial public offering. It said it plans to use the proceeds to develop products, including Alzheimer's drug crenezumab, licensed to Roche's Genentech division in 2006.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* AC Immune, based in Lausanne, filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq.

* Ascom Holding AG said that its unit Ascom Network Testing was awarded an $4 million contract by a US-based tier one operator.

* HIAG Immobilien Holding AG said it successfully issued a fixed-rate bond amounting to 115 million Swiss francs with a coupon of 1.00 percent and a maturity of 7 years.

* Leclanche said its lithium-ion battery cell production facility - located in Willstaett, Germany - is fully operational after a minor fire incident which occurred in early April.

* Santhera said data from a phase III trial show that Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy patients treated with Raxone have a reduced risk of bronchopulmonary complications and a reduced need for systemic antibiotic treatment compared to patients receiving placebo.

ECONOMY

* Swiss GDP slowed to 0.1 percent in the first quarter versus the previous quarter.

* Swiss PMI for May due at 0730 GMT

* Swiss retail sales for April due at 0715 GMT