Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 3
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 3, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,212 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS, CREDIT SUISSE

Eight financial services firms, including UBS and Credit Suisse, have paid the FDIC $190 million to settle claims they misled five U.S. banks into buying risky mortgage securities from the former Countrywide Financial Corp, contributing to the banks’ failures.

COMPANY NEWS

* Novartis entered into a deal with Eisai to co-promote Lenvima with Everolimus in the United States. Under the terms, Novartis and Eisai sales representatives will promote availability of this combination regimen to oncologists nationwide, the companies said.

* Richemont published its 2016 annual report.

* Energiedienst Holding AG said it was increasing the compensation to former shareholders of Kraftuebertragungswerke Rheinfelden AG. This measure will burden the financial result 2016 with one-off payment of about 3.6 million euros, the company said.

* ams said its annual general meeting approved all voting items on its agenda.

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
