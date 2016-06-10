Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 10

ZURICH, June 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at 8079 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH

Zurich Insurance outlined plans to combine its life and non-life businesses and move to a new regional structure, as new Chief Executive Mario Greco puts his stamp on the Swiss insurer.

NOVARTIS

Colombia will set a new price for the Novartis cancer drug imatinib in a bid to cut healthcare costs after price negotiations with the Swiss company broke down, the health minister said.

COMPANY NEWS

* Dalmia Bharat and Shree Cements are in the race for LafargeHolcim’s Sri Lankan operations, the Economic Times reported, citing sources.

* THERAMetrics said it had completed the sale of THERAMetrics Clinical Supply Services s.r.l., its Italian IMP manufacturing and logistics subsidiary, to Fin Posillipo S.p.A.

* SGS says it has acquired IPS Testing, USA. IPS Testing employs 52 staff and is expected to generate 2016 revenues in excess of $5 million.

* Clariant says it has terminated an acqusition agreement with Kilfrost. Says companies have terminated acquisition agreement entered into on November 19 relating to sale and purchase of European aircraft and rail de-/anti-icing businesses of Kilfrost.

* Novavest Real Estate plans further expansion of property portfolio and issuance of mandatory convertible bond. Plans private placement of mandatory convertible bond of up to 17 million Swiss francs ($17.6 million), a coupon rate of 4 pct per annum and term of July 6, 2016 to Oct. 6, 2016.

* Also Holding announces new presence in Belgium.

ECONOMY