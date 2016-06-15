Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 15

ZURICH, June 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 7,645.60 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE BARRY CALLEBAUT LINDT & SPRUENGLI

Cocoa grinders in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world’s top two bean producers, have slashed output or suspended operations due to a lack of beans fit for processing, company officials said on Tuesday, heightening to the risk of a supply deficit.

ABB

The Wall Street Journal reported that Swiss-based industry conglomerate ABB would consider making an offer for German robotics maker Kuka, citing industry specialists. A banker told Reuters this month that ABB could be interested in Kuka, in principle, but that the price is now too high as China’s Midea Group Co Ltd seeks to buy a “meaningful stake” in Kuka.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ChemChina is seeking more time for the United States to complete a national security review of its planned takeover of Syngenta, Bloomberg reported citing two people familiar with the matter.

* Novartis said it has a new agreement with Medicines for Malaria Venture to develop the investigational drug KAF156 to treat the deadly mosquito-borne disease.

*Highlight Event and Entertainment AG said it has acquired a stake of 3.36 percent in Constantin Medien AG .

* Fitch upgraded UBS AG’s and UBS Switzerland AG’s Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to ‘A+’ from ‘A’ while affirming their Viability Ratings (VR) at ‘a’ and Short-Term IDRs at ‘F1’. The outlooks are Stable.

* Partners Group launched what it said was the first private markets fund designed specifically for the UK defined contribution (DC) pensions industry.

* Phoenix Mecano said it would acquire all shares in Ismet GmbH, based in Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany, as well as its subsidiary in the Czech Republic. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said its Eleview has been approved in Europe.

* Actelion said its pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Uptravi is now available in Germany.

* Sulzer said Daniel Bischofberger will become the president of its Rotating Equipment Services division. Peter Alexander has decided to retire.

* Schindler said it bought the German company FB Group, but declined to disclose details of the transaction.

* Perrot Duval said its unit Fuell Process has purchased Tecos Bruhin AG.

* Flughafen Zuerich said it had 2.41 million passengers in May, up 4.8 percent from the previous year.

* Accu Holding said it has received another extension from the Swiss Exchange to publish its 2015 annual report, this time until July 29.

ECONOMY

The Swiss franc rose to its highest level in 2016 against the euro on Tuesday and remains a haven for investors amid concerns over Britain’s possible exit from the European Union in a vote on June 23.