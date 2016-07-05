Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 5

ZURICH, July 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,043 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Switzerland's biggest bank has received an order from the Swiss Federal Tax Administration to provide information based on a French request for administrative assistance in tax matters, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank has decided to combine its fixed income and equities businesses in the Asia-Pacific region and the investment bank has named Ali Naqvi as head of the combined unit, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

EFG INTERNATIONAL

Five members of BSI's executive board will join EFG's executive committee once the Zurich-based bank has closed its acquisition of the Ticinese lender. On July 26, EFG's board of directors will additionally propose 15 million new registered shares at an extraordinary general meeting to finance the purchase.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* LafargeHolcim has received five final bids for Lafarge's India assets, Mint reported, citing four people directly familiar with the matter.

* Julius Baer said it had closed of the acquisition of the fully-licensed private bank Commerzbank International S.A. Luxembourg. The target bank reported approximately 2.5 billion euros ($2.78 billion) of assets under management and about 150 employees.

* Gottex Fund Management is issuing just under 37 million new shares for an expected gross proceed of roughly 7 million Swiss francs ($7.21 million) and conversion of roughly 5.6 million francs from liabilities into equity. The company expects shares to begin trading on the Swiss stock exchange on July 6.

* Partners Group is leading a consortium of investors--including Caisse de depot et placement de Quebec and China Investment Corporation subsidiary CIC Capital--in purchasing French property manager Foncia from private equity firms Bridgepoint and Eurazeo. Foncia generated revenues of around 700 million euros in 2015, Partners Group said, without disclosing terms of the deal.

* Von Roll Holding will cut up to 160 jobs in a restructuring plan that will reduce fixed costs and place focus on its core electrical insulation business and markets like electromobility. The group estimates 8 million francs in restructuring costs and savings of around 4 million francs in 2016 from employee reduction.

* Burkhalter Holding said it is buying M + H Elektro AG and Jurt Elektro AG in Lachen in the Swiss canton of Schwyz. Both companies have been operating in the electrical market since 1993 and offer traditional electrical engineering services.

* Peak Growth Fund, Luxembourg, said it has sold its entire shareholding interest in New Value of 15.82 percent to Mont Grinnell Financière SA, Neuchâtel.

* Pax Anlage sold a non-strategic 51 percent stake in Sonnenhof Immobilien AG.

* WISeKey International Holding announced its participation in Microsoft CityNext.

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.8982 euros) ($1 = 0.9712 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)