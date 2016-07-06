Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 6

ZURICH, July 6(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 7,901 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

Britain's vote to leave the European Union will hurt the earnings of European building materials firms' UK operations, Moody's said. Cement and aggregate producers HeidelbergCement and LafargeHolcim whose infrastructure and commercial construction projects typically run for a year or more, face long-term challenges, Moody's said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schindler Holding and GE Digital announced a strategic alliance that will use the full potential of the industrial internet for digital innovations in elevators, escalators and smart buildings.

* Kuehne und Nagel said it had signed a new long-term contract for UK warehousing and distribution services with Assa Abloy.

* Barry Callebaut announced the further expansion of its Cocoa Horizons sustainability programme in Ghana.

* A court has approved Charles Voegele Belgium's application for judicial reorganization through transfer of business activities.

* Schmolz + Bickenbach Chief Executive Clemens Iller told Finanz und Wirtschaft he was cautious about reaching the company's mid-term targets although the company was making good progress with its strategic plan.

* Geberit said it will split its group executive board into the areas of Operations and Product Management & Innovation from Sept. 1. The company said it is also will appoint Martin Baumueller as a new member of the executive board.

* Actelion said it is initiating phase III study to evaluate macitentan (opsumit) in children with pulmonary arterial hypertension.

* Georg Fischer said its GF Automotive division has received a major global order for passenger cars' structural parts from a well-known European car manufacturer. The contract amounts to 84 million euros ($92.84 million).

* Partners Group, the global private markets investment manager, plans to expand its Asian presence with the opening of an office in the Philippines in September, 2016.

* Lifewatch posted an operating loss in the first quarter of $13.2 million compared to a profit (EBIT) for the prior year period of $2.1 million. It also said its board of directors has decided to issue 4,994,019 new registered shares with a nominal value of 1.30 Swiss francs each.

