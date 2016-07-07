Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 7

ZURICH, July 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 7,921 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on:

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The Swiss chocolate and cocoa products maker confirmed its mid-term financial targets after volume growth slowed in the nine months to May as the Swiss maker of chocolate and cocoa products cuts back on some less profitable contracts in its cocoa business.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Fairfax Financial Holdings said it has entered agreement with Zurich Insurance to buy 100 percent of Zurich's South African and Botswana operations.

GATEGROUP

China's HNA Group said the 63.6 percent of the voting rights and shares in Gategroup it now owns are sufficient for its takeover bid for the Swiss airline catering firm to succeed, waiving the minimum acceptance level it had set previously.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said its biosimilar etanercept had been accepted for EMA, FDA review.

* SGS said it's buying Laboratorios Contecon Urbar with operations in Colombia and Panama.

* Huber+Suhner said it is separating its Fiber Optics into two divisions.

* Meyer Burger Technology said the company has won important large orders from wafer, cell and module manufacturers during the first half of 2016. According to preliminary unaudited results, Meyer Burger expects a volume in new orders of over 260 million Swiss francs for the first half of 2016. Consolidated net sales are expected to amount to slightly above 215 million francs from 124.4 million francs in 2015.

* Comet Group said it recorded sales growth of about 15 percent year-over-year in the first half of 2016. It said the net income is significantly higher than in the first half of 2015, thanks mainly to the absence of one-time currency impacts.

* Kudelski said Inview appointed Nagra to deploy the Nigerian digital switchover platform to 30 million TV households.

* UBS : Handelszeitung reported the Swiss bank will launch its new European wealth management bank UBS Europe SE this autumn.

* Luzerner Kantonalbank said it took a strategic holding in crowdhouse.ch.

* Alpine Select said has taken the decision in principle, to reduce in medium-term its exposure in hedge funds - held directly as well as indirectly via its majority holding in Altin - and to again increasingly focus on its traditional topics and/or investment strategies.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is due to publish preliminary data on its foreign exchange reserves in June at 0700 GMT.

* Swiss inflation data for June is due at 0715 GMT.