a year ago
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 13
July 13, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,131 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Wealthy U.S. investors are holding record cash balances out of fear that the U.S. presidential election will wreak havoc on their retirement accounts, a senior UBS executive said.

For more news, click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* DKSH Holding reported first-half net sales of 5.1 billion Swiss francs ($5.16 billion) and said it continues to expect net sales and earnings growth for 2016.

* SGS said it was buying SpecHub, a Panama-based inspection services company that works in the maritime and energy generation industry.

* ChemChina, which is attempting to buy Swiss chemicals company Syngenta is planning a $10 billion sale of preferred stock, Bloomberg reported.

* GAM Holding said it had cancelled 3,100,000 shares repurchased under its share buy-back programme. The share capital of the company now amounts to 8,014,736.55 Swiss francs or 160,294,731 registered shares.

* Kuoni Travel Holding's request to be delisted from the Swiss SIX stock exchnge has been granted by the bourse. The delisting date is still to be determined, SIX said.

* Burkhardt Compression said it has appointed Fabrice Billard as the new president of its Systems division with a seat on the executive board. He will take up this position on Oct. 1, 2016.

* Evolva Holding said its Resveratrol treatment is to feature in a clinical trial for women with polycystic ovary syndrome.

ECONOMY

* Result of Swiss Federal Treasury auction of a top up on a 0.5 percent 2058 bond due after 0900 GMT ($1 = 0.9882 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
