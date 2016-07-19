Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 19

ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8175 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker warned that its core operating profit may decline this year as it ramps up spending on marketing new heart failure drug Entresto in the second half.

JULIUS BAER

The bank announced a new regional set up and changes to its executive board as the private bank seeks to make savings and improve its client and market focus.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuehne und Nagel International AG said was able to increase gross profit by 8 percent to 3,257 million Swiss francs ($3.32 billion) in the first six months of 2016

* Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank says H1 financial income of 93.9 million Swiss francs ($95.53 million), this represents an increase of 1 pct. Profit increased by 2.3 pct to 52.9 million francs

* Meyer Burger said a leading Chinese manufacturer in the solar industry had placed an order worth around 18 million Swiss francs.

* Bellevue Group AG reports a profit of close to 3 million Swiss francs ($3.06 million) after tax for first half year 2016 versus loss after tax of 15.5 million Swiss francs year ago (attributable to extraordinary impairments and write-downs totaling 24.7 million Swiss francs)

ECONOMY