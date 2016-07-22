FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 22
July 22, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent LOWER AT 8159 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

SYNGENTA

The pesticide and seeds maker being taken over by state-owned ChemChina still expects the deal to close by year's end, it said while reporting a worse-than-expected drop in first-half profit.

For more news, click

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

The Swiss premium chocolate maker said it expects faster sales growth in the second half of 2016 after a 6.6 percent rise in sales during the first six months.

For more news, click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cie Financiere Tradition said second-quarter consolidated revenue was CHF 205.8m compared with CHF 199.3m in the second quarter 2015, representing an increase of 2.2% in constant currencies.

* Mobimo Holding AG said that in the first half of 2016 the business activities of Mobimo Holding progressed better than expected

* Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd said fee-earning assets $6.8 billion as of June 30 versus $7.26 billion at March 31

* Cassiopea SpA says phase III clinical trial in usa and eu for treatment of moderate to severe acne with Winlevi on track, first-half loss widens

* SFS Group AG H1 gross sales 688.8 million Swiss francs ($699.86 million) versus 670.4 million francs year ago

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
