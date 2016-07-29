Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 29

ZURICH, July 29(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at 8,098 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

UBS

The bank reported a first-half net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.034 billion Swiss francs ($1.06 billion), ahead of a Reuters poll forecast for 680 million Swiss francs.

Italy's third-biggest lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it has received a last-minute rescue proposal by UBS, just hours before it is due to unveil its own bailout plan to meet regulators' concerns over its stability.

SWISS RE

The reinsurer reported group net income of $637 million during its second quarterm,, beating analyst forecasts of $575 million.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The central bank reported net profit of 21.3 billion francs for the first half of 2016, boosted by increases in the value of its gold holdings and its foreign currency positions.

DUFRY

The company reported a 75 million Swiss franc net loss on sales of 3.61 billion francs for the first half of 2016.

SIKA

The chemicals company reported a 6.9 percent increase in sales and a 24.8 percent rise to net profit to 197.3 million Swiss francs in its half year results.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* bfw liegenschaften reported its net rental income increased by about 5 percent to 8.2 million francs in the first half of 2016.

* Valora reported a 4.8 percent rise in revenue during the first half of the year and a 4.8 percern rise in operating profit.

* Zehnder Group reported a 3 percent rise in first half sales to 261.6 million euros ($289.88 million), while net profit rose to 6.7 million euros from 2.2 million euros.

* Graubuendner Kantonal Bank said it has bought a 25 percent stake in Zurich-based asset manager Albin Kistler, with the option to increase its participation to 51 percent.

ECONOMY

Switzerland's leading KOF economic barometer for July is due to be published at 0700 GMT.