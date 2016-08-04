Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 4

ZURICH, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,043 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Galenica announced on Friday that its subsidiary Vifor Pharma USA initiated its tender offer for Relypsa.

* Schweiter Technologies saw revenues grow 16 percent in the first six months to 501.3 million Swiss francs ($515.37 million). Net profit jumped 85 percent to 34.5 million francs. The company said it expected further improvements in the second half of 2016.

* Mobimo Holding's half-year profit rose to 89.8 million francs from 35.8 million francs a year before. Its board said it maintained a positive outlook for the group's future.

* Inficon Holding confirmed its full-year outlook after second-quarter revenues rose 9.9 percent.

* Valiant upped half-year profit 6.5 percent.

* Pax Anlage saw half-year gains fall to 0.6 million francs from 12.7 million francs a year ago.

* Relief Therapeutics Holding AG saw a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 1.4 million euros for the first five months of the year. Formerly incorporated under the name Therametrics, the biotech company changed its name and stock listing in mid-July after merging with Relief Therapeutics SA.

ECONOMY

* Swiss consumer confidence survey July results due at 0545 GMT ($1 = 0.9727 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)