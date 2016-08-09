Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 9

ZURICH, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 8,167 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Galenica said group net profit was expected to rise 10 percent in 2016 after rising 23.3 percent to 194.6 million Swiss francs ($197.97 million) in the first six months.

* Kudelski on Monday evening announced that pending patent litigation between the digitial security group and American streaming company Hulu would be dismissed as a result of Kudelski's new licensing agreement with RPX Corp., of which Kudelski said Hulu was a member. Financial terms were not disclosed.

* Bucher is acquiring Australian waste equipment maker PakMotor. The Sydney-based company has 46 employees and 13 million Swiss francs in revenues in its last reporting year, Bucher said without disclosing deal terms.

* Looser Holding annouced the intended sale of its coating group, aiming to sell off the four companies under that division by the end of 2016. Proceeds from the sale will be used to develop the company's doors and industrial services segments. {LOHN.S]

* Banque Cantonale de Geneva saw six-month profit drop 5.6 percent to 42.7 million francs even despite a 3.6 percent rise in managed assets during what it called a difficult economic environment. "The bank intends to speed up its business expansion despite the uncertainties of the national and international financial context," the regional lender said in the release.

ECONOMY

* July unemployment data to be released at 0545 GMT ($1 = 0.9830 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)