FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 10
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 10, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8222 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ADECCO

The world's biggest staffing group reported a 7 percent increase in second-quarter net profit as it boosted revenue in key markets France and the British isles and improved its operating margin.

For more news

EFG INTERNATIONAL

BSI SA, a Swiss private bank in the process of being bought by EFG International AG, saw net second-quarter new money outflows of 6.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.4 billion) amid sanctions over business ties to a scandal-hit Malaysian government fund.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Evolva Holding SA announces collaboration with U.S. Navy to focus on resveratrol-based composites

* SHL Telemedicine said it welcomed news that Chinese investor Cai Mengke had bought a 29.85 percent voting stake from the Copper Valley Finance Ltd/Prime Finance Corp/Eli Alroy/Barak Capital Ltd shareholding group.

* Cooperative lender Raiffeisen Group said first-half profit fell 7.1 percent to 367 million francs due to volatile markets and investments in its future. Switzerland's third-largest bank said it did not expect 2016 results to match the record results of the year before.

* Kuros Biosciences AG appoints Philippe Saudan as chief development officer

* Daetwyler Holding AG buys German company Ott

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.