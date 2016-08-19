FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 19
August 19, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8197 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

CREDIT SUISSE

The group is accusing a group of five investment bankers who left for Jefferies Group LLC in May of stealing confidential information and trying to coax former colleagues to join them. The dispute, which has not been previously reported, offers insight into how the Swiss bank's push into wealth management under Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam may be prompting the departure of bankers that Wall Street businesses want to retain.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* PSP Swiss Property AG H1 net income (including changes in fair value) was 65.0 million Swiss francs ($68.03 million) (H1 2015: 88.2 million francs)

* Mobilezone AG increases its sales by 71 percent to 523 million Swiss francs for H1

* Huegli Holding AG H1 sales increase by 1.7 percent to 190.1 million Swiss francs; sees 2016 sales at previous year's level, EBIT slightly below level of 2015

* Aventron AG has raised 131.9 million Swiss francs in fresh capital through cash and contributions in kind

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

