Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 24

ZURICH, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 8,195 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Bank of Singapore, a unit of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, hired two senior bankers from Credit Suisse to boost its Philippines team.

Separately, two of the Swiss banks' Hong Kong-based managing directors also set plans to decamp to start a macro hedge fund, Bloomberg reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Retailer Charles Voegele said on Wednesday it is closing stores in undesirable locations after concluding its shop network was "too dense" given the Swiss market's development. The later half of 2016 would be challenging, the group said, but it expects to return to positive EBITDA in 2016 and positive EBIT in 2018 after narrowing its first-half loss to 32 million Swiss francs.

* Food group Huegli Holding acquired a majority stake in Dutch chilled garlic and herb puree producer Bresc as of January 1 2016. The parties didn't disclose deal terms.

* Peach Property said profit before tax was up 65 percent year-on-year at 7.7 million Swiss francs through June.

* Advertising group Goldbach confirmed its outlook for 2016 after increasing its EBITDA margin to 5.7 percent in the first half-year from 5.2 percent in the prior year period.

* Flughafen Zuerich expects to see 3.6 percent more passengers this year than in the previous but EBITDA excluding one-offs on a par with 2015. First-half profit stood at 103.8 million francs. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)