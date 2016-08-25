Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 25

ZURICH, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,182 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said a late-stage study showed its oral, once-daily BAF312, also called siponimod, reduced the risk of disability progression in a severe form of multiple sclerosis.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said first-half group net profit rose 5.5 percent year on year to 43 million Swiss francs ($44.5 million).

* SGS announced the acquisition of Laboratorio de Control Técnico de Calidad de Construcción Eecolab Limitada (Eecolab), headquartered in Temuco, Chile. The company has 27 employees and is expected to generate 2016 revenues of approximately 1.2 million francs, SGS said.

* Valora said Rolando Benedick will not stand for re-election to Valora's board of directors at the 2017 annual general meeting, relinquishing his chairmanship. The company will propose Franz Julen as the new chairman of the board.

* Swiss media group Tamedia said first-half net income before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 6.9 percent year on year to 99.7 million francs due to lower print advertising revenue.

* VAT Group said first-half order intake was 256.9 million francs, up 10.2 percent year on year, and the order backlog amounted to 91.7 million francs. Net sales for the period stood at 235.5 million francs, an increase of 16.1 percent.

* Sunrise said second-quarter revenue decreased 3.2 percent year on year from 488 million francs to 472 million francs. It also reiterated its financial guidance provided in March.

* Huber+Suhner said it had signed a five-year partnership agreement with Bombardier Transportation.

* LifeWatch AG said Aevis Victoria SA increased its shareholdings in LifeWatch AG from 4.69 percent to 10.64 percent.

* Intershop said net profit rose 8 percent to 31.4 million francs in the first half of 2016. The real estate company said it expects to keep its dividend policy despite a challenging market environment.

* Gurit said profit jumped 47 percent to 14.1 million francs in the first half of 2016 and confirmed it wants to deliver single-digit revenue growth for the full year.

* Swiss Prime Site said group profit fell to 132 million francs in the first half of the year, from 191 million francs in the year-ago period.

* Von Roll said it reduced its net loss to 11.1 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2016. It said it expects savings of around 4 million francs in the second half and restructuring costs of around 8 million francs. The refinancing of a bond to be redeemed in October has been secured.

* Perrot Duval said it increased its earnings after taxes in 2015/2016 financial year to 1 million francs compared to 0.1 million francs a year ago.

ECONOMY

* Swiss industrial orders for the second quarters due at 0715 GMT.