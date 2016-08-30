Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 30

ZURICH, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening almost unchanged at 8,181 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss Stock Exchange said on its website Capital Group Companies increased its stake in the bank to 5.051 percent, from just over 3 percent in April 2015.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alpiq Holding said it had launched another tender offer for up to a maximum of 300 million Swiss francs of its outstanding bonds due between 2017 and 2021.

* Baloise said it generated a profit of 223.6 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2016, down from 248.7 million francs a year ago.

* Huber+Suhner said first-half net income was 29.9 million Swiss francs, up from 6.1 million francs in the same period last year, adding it "anticipates continued positive development in the second half year of 2016".

*Santhera said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted it an award of $246,000 in support of its ongoing phase I trial with omigapil (CALLISTO) in patients with congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD).

* Sulzer said it completed the acquisition of Geka.

* Valartis Group AG said it generated a loss of 46.5 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2016, due to the divestment of Valartis Bank (Austria), while the loss from continued operations was reduced to 7.5 million.

* Vetropack Holding posted consolidated first-half profit of 24.4 million Swiss francs, up 71.8 percent on the previous year's figure. For the 2016 fiscal year, it said it expects a higher result compared to last year.

* VP Bank posted consolidated first-half net income of 24.4 million, down from 40.9 million in the same period a year ago. It also plans to hire an additional 25 senior client relationship officers per annum during the next three years.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland's KOF Indicator for August is published at 0700 GMT.

* Swiss non-farm payrolls are published at 0715 GMT.