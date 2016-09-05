Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 5

ZURICH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,302 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that could affect Swiss stocks:
Credit Suisse appointed Alexandre Zeller, chairman of the Swiss bourse SIX, as chairman of its Swiss universal bank, a portion of which it plans to float in an initial public offering next year.
For more news, click
The company has appointed Guido Jouret as its first chief digital officer, a move designed to ramp up the Swiss power and automation company's efforts in digital technology and the internet of things.
For more news, click
Switzerland's biggest party, the right-wing People's Party (SVP), is considering launching a new initiative to end the free movement of people with the European Union, its Vice President Christoph Blocher told Swiss newspapers NZZ and Tages-Anzeiger.
* Novartis said a study showed its Ultibro Breezhaler is a more effective option for patients at risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) flare-ups than Seretide.
* Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union has produced "fantastic results in the UK," Swatch Chief Executive Nick Hayek was quoted as saying in the Financial Times.
* SGS announced the completion of the acquisition of Compliance Certification Services Inc., Taiwan.
* Helvetia said its underlying earnings in the first half of 2016 increased by 8 percent to 238 million Swiss francs.
* Novimmune (IPO-NOVI.S) received a milestone payment from a collaboration with Genentech.
* Hiag Immobilien Holding posted first-half of 21.6 million Swiss francs.
* The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)