Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 9

ZURICH, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
German chemicals and crop pesticides firm Bayer is exploring the sale of its dermatology business to push forward its deal with, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. The business, which could fetch 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) could attract interest from Nestle, Allergan and Almirali, the report said.
* Novartis introduced a new asthma test for rapid diagnosis of severe allergic asthma.
* Gurit won four-year automotive supply contract with a British maker of car parts worth around 15 million Swiss francs ($15.45 million), the Swiss company said.
* The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in August from 3.1 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday.
$1 = 0.9711 Swiss francs $1 = 0.8869 euros Reporting by Zurich newsroom